Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Down 6.7% - Should You Sell?

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR - Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.0720. Approximately 291,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 826,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xencor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Xencor from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XNCR

Xencor Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.86 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 177.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 66.8% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Xencor by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 57,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xencor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,294,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Xencor by 3,690.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor's research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

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