Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 47169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on XHR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $18.75.

View Our Latest Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.7%

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.33 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.20%.Xenia Hotels & Resorts's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 120,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 250,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,263,685. The trade was a 32.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 475.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 459.8% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 38.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company's stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

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