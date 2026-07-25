Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.25.

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Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:XHR opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.33 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 250,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,263,685. The trade was a 32.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 459.8% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company's stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

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