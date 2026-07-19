Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.25.

XMTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lukas Alexander Biewald bought 47,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,930.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,390. The trade was a 582.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Miln sold 2,392 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $223,149.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 179,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,711,130.99. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,340. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth $692,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 7.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,054 shares of the company's stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Xometry by 26.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Xometry by 476.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 197,013 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $98.54 on Friday. Xometry has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $205.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.46 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xometry will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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