Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Sells $440,915.60 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) insider Subir Dutt sold 4,943 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $440,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 97,289 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,178.80. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Subir Dutt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Subir Dutt sold 2,500 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Subir Dutt sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $399,300.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, Subir Dutt sold 2,410 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $104,762.70.

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Xometry Trading Up 5.3%

Xometry stock traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.79. The stock had a trading volume of 927,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,688. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $93.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -89.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.The firm had revenue of $205.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,414 shares of the company's stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xometry by 31.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 535,624 shares of the company's stock worth $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 127,637 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xometry by 21.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,770 shares of the company's stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Xometry by 759.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,694 shares of the company's stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XMTR. Zacks Research upgraded Xometry from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.00.

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About Xometry

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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