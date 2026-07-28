Xometry (XMTR) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $215.2230 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Xometry had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $205.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Xometry's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xometry to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Xometry Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.93. Xometry has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $106.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on XMTR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XMTR

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In related news, CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 1,866 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $173,929.86. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 140,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,121,824.17. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Randolph Altschuler sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $533,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 428,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,002,375. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,340. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Xometry by 17.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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