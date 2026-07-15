XPO (NYSE:XPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Equities researchers at Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "market perform" rating on the transportation company's stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. Weiss Ratings raised XPO from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on XPO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $237.00 price target on XPO in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on XPO from $244.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.57.

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XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $209.78 on Wednesday. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $116.68 and a fifty-two week high of $232.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company's 50 day moving average price is $208.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.54.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. XPO had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $517,464.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,492.89. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,412 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 7.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 3.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

Further Reading

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