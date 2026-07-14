XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $214.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $212.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on XPO from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on XPO from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised XPO to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on XPO from $244.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $240.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.57.

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XPO Trading Up 0.8%

XPO stock opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. XPO has a 52-week low of $116.68 and a 52-week high of $232.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 26.21%. XPO's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $517,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,045,492.89. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in XPO by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,267,881 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $810,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,434 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 20.5% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,331,280 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $559,905,000 after buying an additional 736,224 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,652,589 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $496,423,000 after buying an additional 499,220 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,970,231 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $403,684,000 after acquiring an additional 261,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 115.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,420,899 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $470,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company's stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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