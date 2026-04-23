XPO (XPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $2.0367 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. XPO had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect XPO to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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XPO Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $220.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO has a 12-month low of $93.82 and a 12-month high of $231.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded XPO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut XPO from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded XPO from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in XPO by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,595,056 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $454,020,000 after buying an additional 1,589,759 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in XPO by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,267,881 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $810,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,434 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,652,589 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $496,423,000 after purchasing an additional 499,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 554,245 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $75,327,000 after purchasing an additional 241,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company's stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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