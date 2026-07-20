XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Insider Purchases £19,910.07 in Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) insider Michelle Cracknell bought 5,979 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 333 per share, with a total value of £19,910.07.

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XPS Pensions Group Trading Down 0.1%

XPS traded down GBX 0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 333.24. The company had a trading volume of 306,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 275 and a 52 week high of GBX 392. The stock has a market cap of £681.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 310.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 315.52.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of £262.96 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 460 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 469 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 485 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 440 price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 465 to GBX 430 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 450.67.

Read Our Latest Report on XPS

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis. We undertake pensions administration for over one million members and provide advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors in respect of schemes of all sizes, including 83 with assets over £1bn.

Further Reading

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