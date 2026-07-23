XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Insider Sells 157,182 Shares

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) insider Ben Bramhall sold 157,182 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 330, for a total value of £518,700.60.

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XPS Pensions Group Trading Down 0.7%

XPS stock traded down GBX 2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 327.61. 3,974,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 275 and a 52-week high of GBX 392. The company has a market cap of £669.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 312.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 315.33.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 13 earnings per share for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of £262.96 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on XPS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 440 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 465 to GBX 430 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 469 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 485 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 460 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPS Pensions Group presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 450.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPS

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis. We undertake pensions administration for over one million members and provide advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors in respect of schemes of all sizes, including 83 with assets over £1bn.

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