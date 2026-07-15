Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,245 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the June 15th total of 1,568 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Xtant Medical Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XTNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 113,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,096. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 million, a PE ratio of 44.72 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Xtant Medical has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Xtant Medical had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 500.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 68,394,000 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $50,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,860 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 205,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,355,671 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 104,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XTNT shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Xtant Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Xtant Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XTNT

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of bone graft, spine biologics and related implantable medical devices. The company's product portfolio is designed to address critical needs in spinal fusion, orthopedics and trauma surgery by providing a range of solutions that promote bone growth, structural support and patient recovery.

The company's offerings include an array of bone graft substitutes – such as demineralized bone matrix putties and fibers – interbody fusion devices, spinal fixation systems and biologic agents.

Further Reading

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