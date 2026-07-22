Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.81. Xunlei shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 198,308 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XNET. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Xunlei from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xunlei from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on XNET

Xunlei Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $370.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

Xunlei declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xunlei by 9,106.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the software maker's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xunlei by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the software maker's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited NASDAQ: XNET is a China-based technology company specializing in content acceleration and cloud services. Its core offerings include the Xunlei download manager, which integrates peer-to-peer (P2P) and cloud-based acceleration technologies to enhance file delivery speeds for large downloads. The company has expanded its suite of products to encompass cloud storage solutions, media streaming applications and mobile browsing tools, all aimed at improving digital content distribution and user experience.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Xunlei originally gained traction by addressing bandwidth constraints in China's burgeoning internet market.

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