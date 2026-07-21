Xylem (XYL) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $2.3444 billion for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Xylem Stock Down 1.6%

Xylem stock opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 1-year low of $105.29 and a 1-year high of $154.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.26.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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