Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Up 0.9% - What's Next?

Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YALA - Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.4310. Approximately 324,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 263,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

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Yalla Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yalla Group by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 56,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 137,585 shares of the company's stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,712 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group NYSE: YALA operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform designed to connect users through live audio chat rooms, interactive voice channels and mobile gaming. Its core product, the Yalla app, allows participants in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to join real-time voice discussion groups, host audio shows and send virtual gifts. Through the PokerBROS brand, the company offers a mobile-first social poker platform featuring Texas Hold'em, Chinese Poker and other variants, enabling casual and competitive gaming among a growing user base.

Founded in 2016 and incorporated in the Cayman Islands, Yalla Group established its headquarters in Riyadh with additional offices in Dubai and Asia.

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