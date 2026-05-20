Yanina Grant-Huerta Sells 2,414 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA - Get Free Report) CAO Yanina Grant-Huerta sold 2,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $22,039.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $453,176.68. The trade was a 4.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.4%

ATRA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. 80,398 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of -0.30. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.90 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 40.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,321 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 148,632 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 32,836 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atara Biotherapeutics

Key Atara Biotherapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Atara Biotherapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from “strong sell” to “hold,” which can support sentiment by signaling less bearish expectations for the company. Read More

Freedom Capital upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from “strong sell” to “hold,” which can support sentiment by signaling less bearish expectations for the company. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, Pomerantz, Bronstein, and The Gross Law Firm, announced or renewed notices about a class-action lawsuit and the May 22, 2026 deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status. These updates do not change fundamentals directly, but they keep legal risk and investor uncertainty in focus. Article Title

Several law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, Pomerantz, Bronstein, and The Gross Law Firm, announced or renewed notices about a class-action lawsuit and the May 22, 2026 deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status. These updates do not change fundamentals directly, but they keep legal risk and investor uncertainty in focus. Neutral Sentiment: The repeated class-action announcements allege securities-law violations and seek damages for investors who bought Atara shares during the specified class period, reinforcing an existing legal overhang rather than introducing a new operational development. Article Title

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel T-cell immunotherapies to transform the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Atara leverages its proprietary off-the-shelf allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-directed T-cell platform to generate engineered cell therapies designed to target EBV-driven malignancies and immune-mediated disorders.

The company's lead product candidate, tabelecleucel, is an off-the-shelf, EBV-specific T-cell therapy in clinical development for the treatment of EBV-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (PTLD) and other EBV-associated cancers.

Further Reading

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