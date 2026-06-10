Yanjun Wang Sells 800 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $67,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $236,292. This represents a 22.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $69,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $72,424.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $76,888.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $73,584.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $71,560.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $70,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $69,072.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $70,448.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $70,864.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $75,704.00.

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SEA Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE SE opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.42. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $515,894,000 after purchasing an additional 521,782 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in SEA by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $228,549,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SEA by 5.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,642,304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $135,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its stake in SEA by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $95,678,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in SEA by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,746 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

Read Our Latest Report on SE

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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