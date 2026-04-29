Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Down 26.6% in April

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,116 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 1,520 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,686 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Yankuang Energy Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Yankuang Energy Group presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance

YZCAY remained flat at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.11. Yankuang Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Co, Ltd. is a state-owned enterprise based in Jining, Shandong Province, China, primarily engaged in coal mining and comprehensive energy services. As one of the largest coal producers in Shandong, the company's core operations include the exploration, extraction and processing of thermal and coking coal. In addition to its traditional coal business, Yankuang Energy Group has extended its operations into coal chemical production, power generation and related engineering services to support China's broader energy transition.

The company's coal chemical segment produces a range of downstream products, including methanol, ammonia, fertilizers and other industrial chemicals derived from coal gasification processes.

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