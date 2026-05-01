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Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Yatra Online logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Yatra shares fell below their 50‑day moving average, trading as low as $0.99 and last at $1.02 versus a 50‑day MA of $1.09 and a 200‑day MA of $1.45, a short‑term technical sign of weakness.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Zacks upgraded the stock from "strong sell" to "hold," and among three analysts the consensus is "Hold" with an average target price of $3.00 (1 Buy, 1 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Fundamentals show a small, loss‑making company with low leverage: market cap about $63.5M, negative P/E (-51), debt‑to‑equity 0.03, current and quick ratios of 2.02, and roughly 51% institutional ownership.
  • Interested in Yatra Online? Here are five stocks we like better.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.99. Yatra Online shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 7,258 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Yatra Online from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Yatra Online

Yatra Online Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatra Online

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company's stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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