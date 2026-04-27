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Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Yatsen logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 37.8% to 93,914 shares as of April 15, representing about 0.1% of shares outstanding and a days-to-cover of 0.9 days.
  • YSG traded at $2.85 (down $0.01) with a market cap of $267.0M and a one-year range of $2.75–$11.57; its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages are $3.60 and $4.80, respectively, indicating recent weakness.
  • The company reported $0.00 EPS last quarter and has negative profitability (net margin −1.87%, ROE −2.65%); Weiss Ratings reiterated a "Sell (d-)" and MarketBeat shows an average rating of Sell, while recent institutional purchases were small.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YSG - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 93,914 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 151,077 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,524 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Yatsen Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of YSG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 92,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,811. The firm has a market cap of $267.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of -1.76. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.16 million during the quarter. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YSG

About Yatsen

(Get Free Report)

Yatsen Holding Limited NYSE: YSG is a Shanghai-based beauty and personal care company founded in 2016. The firm operates as a digital-first cosmetics provider, designing, developing and marketing its own brands to a primarily Chinese consumer base. Since its inception, Yatsen has focused on leveraging data analytics and social media engagement to drive product innovation and brand awareness.

The company's core portfolio includes Perfect Diary, a color-cosmetics brand offering lipsticks, eyeshadows, foundations and related accessories; Little Ondine, which specializes in nail lacquers and nail care products; Winona, a sensitive-skin skincare line; and Abby's Choice, which features targeted skincare treatments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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