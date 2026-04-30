Yelp (YELP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Yelp to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $353.47 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Yelp (NYSE:YELP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Yelp had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $359.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yelp Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE YELP opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Yelp has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, Director Dan Jedda sold 1,464 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $30,773.28. Following the sale, the director owned 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $359,442. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $29,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 267,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,620,881.20. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 126,264 shares of company stock worth $3,294,193 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the local business review company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on YELP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yelp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Yelp from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YELP

About Yelp

Yelp is a digital platform that connects consumers with local businesses through user-generated reviews, ratings and multimedia content. The company's flagship offerings include the Yelp website and mobile applications for iOS and Android, where users can search for and discover restaurants, shops, service providers and other points of interest. In addition to crowd-sourced reviews and photographs, Yelp provides business profile pages featuring hours, contact information, menus and direct messaging capabilities.

Yelp generates revenue primarily through advertising services sold to small and medium-sized enterprises.

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