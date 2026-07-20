YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.3333.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YETI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of YETI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get YETI alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of YETI stock opened at $51.14 on Monday. YETI has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. YETI had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.36%.The company had revenue of $380.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. YETI's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of YETI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,578,329 shares of the company's stock worth $185,089,000 after buying an additional 696,983 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in YETI by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,945,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,259,000 after buying an additional 1,330,278 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in YETI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 3,277,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,423,000 after acquiring an additional 158,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in YETI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,887,097 shares of the company's stock worth $69,043,000 after acquiring an additional 70,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in YETI by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,361 shares of the company's stock worth $83,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,947 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider YETI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and YETI wasn't on the list.

While YETI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here