YETI (NYSE:YETI) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.2240, with a volume of 96698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded YETI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded YETI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.33.

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YETI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $380.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $374.73 million. YETI had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in YETI by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in YETI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 53,095 shares of the company's stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 41,845 shares of the company's stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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