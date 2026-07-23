York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YSS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of York Space Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial upgraded York Space Systems to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of York Space Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of York Space Systems in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of York Space Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

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York Space Systems Stock Down 1.1%

YSS opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -63.52. York Space Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $116.34 million during the quarter.

York Space Systems Company Profile

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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