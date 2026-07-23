Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
York Space Systems logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • York Space Systems has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 12 brokerages, with eight buy ratings, three holds, and one sell. The average 12-month price target is $34.90.
  • Several analysts recently updated their views, including Goldman Sachs raising its target to $31 and Citigroup lifting its target to $33 while maintaining a buy rating. Jefferies also initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $32 target.
  • The stock traded down 1.1% to $17.79 and remains well below its 52-week high of $44.54. In its latest quarterly report, the company posted a larger-than-expected loss of $1.51 per share on revenue of $116.34 million.
  • Interested in York Space Systems? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YSS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of York Space Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial upgraded York Space Systems to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of York Space Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of York Space Systems in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of York Space Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on York Space Systems

York Space Systems Stock Down 1.1%

YSS opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -63.52. York Space Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $116.34 million during the quarter.

York Space Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in York Space Systems Right Now?

Before you consider York Space Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and York Space Systems wasn't on the list.

While York Space Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines