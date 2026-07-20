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York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) Cut to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
York Space Systems logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded York Space Systems from a “hold” to a “sell,” adding a negative note to an already mixed analyst landscape.
  • Despite the downgrade, the stock still has a Moderate Buy consensus overall, with 8 Buy ratings, 3 Hold ratings, and 1 Sell rating, and an average price target of $34.90.
  • York Space Systems reported weak quarterly results, posting EPS of ($1.51) versus expectations of ($0.12), while the stock recently traded at $18.08, well below its 52-week high of $44.54.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YSS. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price objective on York Space Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of York Space Systems in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of York Space Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of York Space Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of York Space Systems in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on York Space Systems

York Space Systems Stock Performance

YSS stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -64.56. York Space Systems has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $44.54.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter.

York Space Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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