York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) Stock Price Down 7.6% - Here's Why

York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) was down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $16.4570. 790,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,893,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on YSS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of York Space Systems in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of York Space Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of York Space Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of York Space Systems to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of York Space Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a "sell (d)" rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on York Space Systems

York Space Systems Stock Down 14.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.87.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

Further Reading

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