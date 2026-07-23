York Water (YORW) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.3950 per share and revenue of $22.1850 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

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York Water (NASDAQ:YORW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 million. York Water had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 26.84%.

York Water Stock Performance

YORW stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $503.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. York Water has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $34.30.

York Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. York Water's dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of York Water in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YORW. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in York Water by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 379,692 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 119,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in York Water by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,018 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in York Water by 204.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 130,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,490 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of York Water by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,581 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 52,376 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

York Water Company NASDAQ: YORW is an investor-owned regulated water utility headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1816, it is the oldest publicly traded water utility in the United States. The company's principal operations involve the collection, treatment and distribution of potable water to residential, commercial and industrial customers under rate schedules approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

York Water Company's service territory covers portions of south-central Pennsylvania, including York County and neighboring Adams and Franklin counties.

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