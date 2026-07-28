Go Pro
→ The dollar reset no one told you about (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Youdao logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Youdao shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.00 during Tuesday trading, closing near $15.89 and well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: one analyst rates the stock Buy and another Sell, resulting in a consensus Hold rating. The stock also trades at a high price-to-earnings ratio of 176.51.
  • Youdao reported quarterly EPS of $0.05, matching estimates, but revenue of $195.52 million fell short of the $201.43 million consensus forecast. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company, with one Ohio pension fund recently increasing its stake by 35.9%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Youdao.

Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.8860, with a volume of 34500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAO. Wall Street Zen lowered Youdao from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Youdao from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAO

Youdao Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company's 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Youdao had a net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.43 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO - Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,286 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Youdao were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Youdao

(Get Free Report)

Youdao, Inc NYSE: DAO, established in 2006 as a subsidiary of NetEase, is headquartered in Beijing, China. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2019, marking a significant milestone in its development as an intelligent learning and knowledge service provider. Since its inception, Youdao has combined cloud computing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics to create an adaptive learning ecosystem designed to meet the needs of individual learners and organizations.

At the core of Youdao's offerings is its suite of digital dictionaries and translation tools, including the flagship Youdao Dictionary app and translation engine.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Youdao Right Now?

Before you consider Youdao, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Youdao wasn't on the list.

While Youdao currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Universal basic income is not impossible. It exist (kind of)
Universal basic income is not impossible. It exist (kind of)
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs
This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines