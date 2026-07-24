Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 5.8% - Time to Buy?

Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO - Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.4930. 11,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 87,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DAO. Wall Street Zen lowered Youdao from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Youdao from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAO

Youdao Trading Up 5.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 172.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.43 million. Youdao had a net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Youdao stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO - Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,286 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Youdao were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company's stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc NYSE: DAO, established in 2006 as a subsidiary of NetEase, is headquartered in Beijing, China. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2019, marking a significant milestone in its development as an intelligent learning and knowledge service provider. Since its inception, Youdao has combined cloud computing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics to create an adaptive learning ecosystem designed to meet the needs of individual learners and organizations.

At the core of Youdao's offerings is its suite of digital dictionaries and translation tools, including the flagship Youdao Dictionary app and translation engine.

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