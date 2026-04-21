YouGov (LON:YOU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

YouGov plc (LON:YOU - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.70 and traded as low as GBX 187. YouGov shares last traded at GBX 191.30, with a volume of 1,163,395 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YOU. Berenberg Bank began coverage on YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a GBX 395 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on YouGov from GBX 380 to GBX 350 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 510 price objective on shares of YouGov in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on YouGov from GBX 370 to GBX 350 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 450 price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 411.

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YouGov Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £225.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 231.70.

YouGov (LON:YOU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 11.40 earnings per share for the quarter. YouGov had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, analysts predict that YouGov plc will post 41.8853256 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at YouGov

In other news, insider Ian Griffiths purchased 30,784 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 156 per share, for a total transaction of £48,023.04. Also, insider Stephan Shakespeare purchased 65,616 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 155 per share, with a total value of £101,704.80. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 112,986 shares of company stock worth $18,472,430. 13.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About YouGov

YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world's largest research networks. Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.

Further Reading

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