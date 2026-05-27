YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

YPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

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YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE YPF opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at YPF Sociedad Anónima

In related news, VP Mauricio Alejandro Martin sold 3,430 shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $149,548.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610.40. The trade was a 99.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marcelo Gustavo Aldeco sold 12,719 shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $554,675.59. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 101 shares in the company, valued at $4,404.61. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Growth Capital LLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Growth Capital LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 9,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima NYSE: YPF is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state‐owned oil company.

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