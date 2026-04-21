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YSS (NYSE:YSS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • YSS hit a new 52-week high after Goldman Sachs raised its price target from $28 to $31 while maintaining a neutral rating; the stock traded as high as $44.31 and last traded around $42.28 on roughly 1.006 million shares.
  • Analyst outlook is mixed but leans positive: eight analysts rate YSS a Buy and three rate it a Hold, giving a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" with a $36.40 average price target, while individual targets range roughly from $26 to $55.
  • Interested in YSS? Here are five stocks we like better.

YSS (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. YSS traded as high as $44.31 and last traded at $42.2820, with a volume of 1006107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on YSS from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on YSS from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on YSS from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Read Our Latest Report on YSS

YSS Price Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $25.92.

About YSS

(Get Free Report)

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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