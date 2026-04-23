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YSS (NYSE:YSS) Shares Down 12.8% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
YSS logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • YSS shares fell 12.8% intraday to $37.89 (down from a $43.45 close), trading as low as $39.03 on only 299,955 shares — about 84% below its average session volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed-to-positive with eight Buy and three Hold ratings, a consensus of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.40; recent research notes range from Goldman Sachs' Neutral/$31 to Baird's Outperform/$40 and Wells Fargo's Overweight/$35.
  • York Space Systems is a U.S. space and defense prime and is cited as the number one provider to the DoD's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture by spacecrafts and contracts as of September 2025, highlighting its strategic government exposure.
  • Five stocks we like better than YSS.

YSS (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.03 and last traded at $37.8920. 299,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,919,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on YSS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on YSS in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded YSS to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on YSS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on YSS in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded YSS to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YSS

YSS Stock Down 17.8%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $26.54.

YSS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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