YSS (NYSE:YSS) Shares Down 9.4% - What's Next?

YSS (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $35.95. Approximately 495,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,853,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YSS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on YSS from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded YSS to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on YSS in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on YSS from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded YSS to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YSS

YSS Stock Down 5.9%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $25.19.

About YSS

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

Further Reading

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