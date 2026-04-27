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YSS (NYSE:YSS) Trading 6% Higher - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
YSS logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Shares of YSS jumped about 6% on Monday to roughly $32.94 (intraday high $32.41) on light volume of 429,141 shares, well below the average session volume; the stock trades above its 50‑day simple moving average of $26.87.
  • Analysts hold a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with eight Buy and three Hold ratings and an average price target of $36.40, while individual targets recently range roughly from $26 to $40.
  • York Space Systems is a U.S.-based space and defense prime, cited as the leading provider to the DoD's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture by number of spacecraft in orbit, contracts, and contract types as of September 2025.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of YSS (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.9370. 429,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,994,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on YSS. Zacks Research raised YSS to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of YSS from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of YSS in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of YSS from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YSS

YSS Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $26.87.

YSS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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