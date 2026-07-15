Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Free Report) - Zacks Research increased their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies' current full-year earnings is $10.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies' Q2 2027 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.73 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.640-10.750 EPS.

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Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $317.00 target price on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $329.57.

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Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AIT opened at $328.00 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $238.34 and a 52-week high of $345.48. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.57 and a 200 day moving average of $291.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 22,451.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 585,423 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $150,319,000 after purchasing an additional 582,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $125,044,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 33,181.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 300,864 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $81,322,000 after acquiring an additional 299,960 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,933.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 264,575 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,935,000 after purchasing an additional 259,319 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 978,840 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $259,706,000 after purchasing an additional 249,961 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, Director Madhuri A. Andrews sold 3,845 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $1,268,427.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,285.39. This trade represents a 43.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $2,448,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 40,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,471,436.04. The trade was a 16.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Applied Industrial Technologies's payout ratio is 19.26%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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