Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR - Free Report) - Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Palomar in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palomar's current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar's FY2027 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised Palomar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore set a $152.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLMR

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $136.11 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $125.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.58. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $314.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $621.52 million. Palomar had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Palomar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $480,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,888 shares in the company, valued at $44,731,386.88. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Timothy Carter sold 480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total value of $59,659.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,564.30. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,050 shares of company stock worth $2,875,050. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in Palomar by 526.4% in the first quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 10,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,993 shares of the company's stock worth $111,664,000 after buying an additional 138,368 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Palomar by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,283 shares of the company's stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palomar

Here are the key news stories impacting Palomar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palomar reported second-quarter EPS of $2.36 , exceeding analysts’ $2.19 consensus estimate by $0.17 and rising from $1.76 in the prior-year quarter. The company also posted a 22.62% return on equity and a 20.11% net margin. Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Palomar reported second-quarter EPS of , exceeding analysts’ $2.19 consensus estimate by $0.17 and rising from $1.76 in the prior-year quarter. The company also posted a 22.62% return on equity and a 20.11% net margin. Neutral Sentiment: COO Rodolphe Herve sold 1,207 shares worth approximately $163,367. The filing said the transaction was intended to cover tax-withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards, making it less indicative of a bearish view on the company. Palomar insider transaction

COO Rodolphe Herve sold 1,207 shares worth approximately $163,367. The filing said the transaction was intended to cover tax-withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards, making it less indicative of a bearish view on the company. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was reported at $314.42 million , well below the approximately $621.5 million analyst expectation cited in the earnings coverage. Even with the EPS beat, the reported top-line miss could raise concerns about growth and operating performance. Palomar Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Revenue was reported at , well below the approximately $621.5 million analyst expectation cited in the earnings coverage. Even with the EPS beat, the reported top-line miss could raise concerns about growth and operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered its fiscal 2028 EPS estimate to $10.45 from $10.62 and maintained a “Hold” rating. The revision signals somewhat weaker longer-term earnings expectations, although the current-year consensus remains $8.90 per share. Palomar analyst estimate revision

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: PLMR is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

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