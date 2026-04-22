Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Wayfair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Wayfair's current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wayfair's FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

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Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on W. Evercore set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on W

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE:W opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $119.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 3.30. The firm's fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,946,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wayfair by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,374,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,194,750,000 after acquiring an additional 521,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $121,249.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,611,350.64. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Conine sold 1,687 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $130,135.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,284.38. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 763,785 shares of company stock valued at $68,051,942 in the last ninety days. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wayfair is running Way Day and multiple promotional sales across furniture, patio and grills — media coverage highlights steep discounts that can drive traffic and short‑term revenue. Way Day 2026 is almost here Garden shed deal Forbes patio furniture sales

Wayfair is running Way Day and multiple promotional sales across furniture, patio and grills — media coverage highlights steep discounts that can drive traffic and short‑term revenue. Positive Sentiment: Additional retail coverage highlights category‑specific discounts (Weber grills, storage, patio sets) that may lift conversion and AOV during the promotional window. Weber grill sale Save up to 80%

Additional retail coverage highlights category‑specific discounts (Weber grills, storage, patio sets) that may lift conversion and AOV during the promotional window. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a longer piece arguing Wayfair has an earnings‑surprise history and could beat again — this offsets some concern but is speculative ahead of the next report. Will Wayfair beat estimates again?

Zacks published a longer piece arguing Wayfair has an earnings‑surprise history and could beat again — this offsets some concern but is speculative ahead of the next report. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed multiple EPS forecasts this week: Q2 2026 cut to $0.19 from $0.21; Q3 2026 to $0.10 from $0.11; Q2 2027 to $0.42 from $0.43; FY2027 to $0.96 from $0.98; FY2028 to $1.60 from $1.62. Those downward revisions put pressure on sentiment and likely explain intraday weakness.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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