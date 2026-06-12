Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BURL

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) - Zacks Research upped their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for Burlington Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores' current full-year earnings is $11.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Burlington Stores' Q3 2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $5.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.61 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $6.34 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $13.46 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BURL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.56.

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Burlington Stores Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of BURL opened at $342.10 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $218.52 and a one year high of $351.85. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.12.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $28,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,833.33. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total transaction of $1,232,012.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Burlington Stores News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Burlington Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased Burlington Stores’ FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and Q2 2028 earnings estimates, reinforcing confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings growth outlook.

Zacks Research increased Burlington Stores’ FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and Q2 2028 earnings estimates, reinforcing confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst firm also made small cuts to Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q4 2028 EPS estimates, which tempers the otherwise upbeat tone but does not materially change the broader growth picture.

The analyst firm also made small cuts to Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q4 2028 EPS estimates, which tempers the otherwise upbeat tone but does not materially change the broader growth picture. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling in Burlington Stores may be a mild headwind for sentiment, though it is not necessarily a sign of deteriorating fundamentals. Burlington Stores NYSE: BURL Insider Sells $1,196,833.33 in Stock

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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