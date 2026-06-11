Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor's current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 18.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group set a $113.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KGI Securities cut Deckers Outdoor from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $125.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $111.22 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $126.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,614 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 165.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 163.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,306 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Deckers Outdoor

Here are the key news stories impacting Deckers Outdoor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deckers outlined a fiscal 2030 growth framework that highlights continued expansion for HOKA and UGG , along with investments in AI and global growth initiatives, which supports the case for sustained revenue and earnings growth. Deckers Sets 2030 Growth Path With HOKA UGG And AI Investments

Deckers outlined a fiscal 2030 growth framework that highlights continued expansion for and , along with investments in AI and global growth initiatives, which supports the case for sustained revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates for DECK , including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and multiple quarterly periods, signaling expectations for stronger profitability over the next few years.

Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates for , including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and multiple quarterly periods, signaling expectations for stronger profitability over the next few years. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the higher estimates, Zacks kept a Hold rating, suggesting analysts see upside potential but are not yet fully bullish on the stock.

Despite the higher estimates, Zacks kept a rating, suggesting analysts see upside potential but are not yet fully bullish on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The same research note also trimmed near-term Q1 2028 EPS estimates slightly, showing that expectations are improving unevenly rather than across the board.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deckers Outdoor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deckers Outdoor wasn't on the list.

While Deckers Outdoor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here