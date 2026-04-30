Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for EMBJ

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica's current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

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Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Performance

NYSE:EMBJ opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

Embraer SA NYSE: EMBJ, legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

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