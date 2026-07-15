Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delek US in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delek US's current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS.

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Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised Delek US to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delek US from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -66.95, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $60.97.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Delek US's payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $504,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,266,326.36. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,145,781.92. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 39,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,718 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Delek US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on Delek US from $57 to $62 and kept a neutral rating, signaling modest upside from current levels. Benzinga article on JPMorgan price target increase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on Delek US from $57 to $62 and kept a neutral rating, signaling modest upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its earnings estimates across several periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q1 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, which suggests improving expectations for Delek US’s future earnings power.

Zacks Research increased its earnings estimates across several periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q1 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, which suggests improving expectations for Delek US’s future earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research reiterated a Strong-Buy rating on Delek US, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s execution and outlook.

Zacks Research reiterated a rating on Delek US, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s execution and outlook. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat/analyst coverage notes Delek US has hit a new 1-year high, but the article frames it as a valuation question rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Article on Delek US hitting a new 1-year high

MarketBeat/analyst coverage notes Delek US has hit a new 1-year high, but the article frames it as a valuation question rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative refining-stock coverage versus PBF Energy highlights Delek’s stronger recent execution, but does not point to a new company-specific event. Zacks comparison article

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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