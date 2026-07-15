Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for ProPetro's current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $270.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.49 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered ProPetro from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ProPetro from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ProPetro

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,890,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 66.4% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 8,408,391 shares of the company's stock worth $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,848 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,748,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 213.2% during the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 3,679,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ProPetro by 209.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,399 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients' development targets across unconventional plays.

The company's core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

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