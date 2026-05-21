Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Avantor

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avantor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avantor's current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Avantor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. Avantor has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 117,746,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,469,481,000 after acquiring an additional 313,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,988,977 shares of the company's stock worth $823,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,279 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 10.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 34,548,129 shares of the company's stock worth $431,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,861 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,584,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 20,500,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $499,200. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra acquired 125,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $1,001,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 475,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,750. The trade was a 35.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $1,287,950 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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