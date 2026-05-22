Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for BAX

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Baxter International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baxter International's current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baxter International's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 9.70%.The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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BAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baxter International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Baxter International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $19.91.

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Baxter International Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE BAX opened at $19.05 on Friday. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Baxter International's payout ratio is -1.88%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 649,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,638,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $231,304,000 after acquiring an additional 97,687 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Baxter International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Baxter International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company's primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter's offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

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