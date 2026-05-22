Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for QSR

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International's current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The business's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

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QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. CL King set a $81.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE QSR opened at $76.24 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $61.33 and a twelve month high of $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,924.66. The trade was a 52.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $15,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 960,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,105,713.45. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 441,490 shares of company stock worth $32,375,140. Insiders own 1.25% of the company's stock.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

Key Headlines Impacting Restaurant Brands International

Here are the key news stories impacting Restaurant Brands International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several longer-term earnings forecasts for Restaurant Brands International, including FY2026 EPS to $3.98, Q3 2026 EPS to $1.09, Q3 2027 EPS to $1.08, Q4 2027 EPS to $1.11, Q1 2028 EPS to $1.01, and FY2028 EPS to $4.60, suggesting continued confidence in the company’s earnings power.

Zacks Research raised several longer-term earnings forecasts for Restaurant Brands International, including FY2026 EPS to $3.98, Q3 2026 EPS to $1.09, Q3 2027 EPS to $1.08, Q4 2027 EPS to $1.11, Q1 2028 EPS to $1.01, and FY2028 EPS to $4.60, suggesting continued confidence in the company’s earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst firm also nudged up its Q1 2028 estimate to $1.01 from $1.00, while its full-year outlook remains close to the Street’s current consensus of $4.06 per share.

The analyst firm also nudged up its Q1 2028 estimate to $1.01 from $1.00, while its full-year outlook remains close to the Street’s current consensus of $4.06 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Another Zacks update trimmed near-term estimates, including Q2 2026 EPS to $0.99 from $1.04, Q4 2026 EPS to $1.04 from $1.05, Q1 2027 EPS to $0.90 from $0.91, and Q2 2027 EPS to $1.15 from $1.20, indicating some caution on the company’s nearer-term momentum.

Another Zacks update trimmed near-term estimates, including Q2 2026 EPS to $0.99 from $1.04, Q4 2026 EPS to $1.04 from $1.05, Q1 2027 EPS to $0.90 from $0.91, and Q2 2027 EPS to $1.15 from $1.20, indicating some caution on the company’s nearer-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Because the latest updates are mostly small estimate changes rather than a major new catalyst, the stock’s weakness appears more tied to subdued sentiment than to a material fundamental setback.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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