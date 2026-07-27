Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Cos' current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Cos' FY2027 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Cos from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Bausch Health Cos from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bausch Health Cos to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Bausch Health Cos alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BHC

Bausch Health Cos Stock Down 0.1%

BHC opened at $4.42 on Monday. Bausch Health Cos has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68. The business's 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Cos had a negative return on equity of 2,922.77% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank D. Lee sold 24,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $132,796.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,339 shares in the company, valued at $267,910.77. The trade was a 33.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 20.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Cos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 54,169 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 2.5% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 104,156 shares of the company's stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 65.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company's stock.

About Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bausch Health Cos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bausch Health Cos wasn't on the list.

While Bausch Health Cos currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here