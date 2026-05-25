Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for CNH Industrial in a research report issued on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial's current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNH Industrial's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.77.

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CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.2%

CNH stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNH. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,308,839 shares of the company's stock worth $159,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CNH Industrial by 267.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,425,651 shares of the company's stock worth $202,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,964,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CNH Industrial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,824,753 shares of the company's stock worth $247,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 20,180,953 shares of the company's stock worth $186,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899,583 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,610.38. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. CNH Industrial's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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