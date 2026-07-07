Zacks Research Decreases Earnings Estimates for Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Pinterest in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Pinterest's current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pinterest's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.47.

View Our Latest Report on PINS

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $549,000. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,005,468.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 279,070 shares of company stock worth $5,817,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,017.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 727.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo boosted its price target on Pinterest to $30 from $28 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in the company’s upside potential. Benzinga article

Wells Fargo boosted its price target on Pinterest to $30 from $28 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in the company’s upside potential. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed its earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple quarterly forecasts, which suggests slightly weaker profit expectations ahead. MarketBeat ticker page

Zacks Research trimmed its earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple quarterly forecasts, which suggests slightly weaker profit expectations ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles highlighting Pinterest as a potential value idea and discussing reasons to like the stock may have helped reinforce longer-term investor interest, but they do not represent new fundamental developments. Yahoo Finance article

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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