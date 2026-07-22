Go Pro
→ They proved it worked in '76. Then buried it. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Zacks Research Downgrades Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC) to Strong Sell

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Allied Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Allied Gold in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Report on Allied Gold

Allied Gold Trading Up 3.2%

Allied Gold stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. Allied Gold has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44.

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Allied Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Allied Gold will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAUC. Orion Resource Partners LP acquired a new position in Allied Gold during the second quarter worth about $103,634,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Allied Gold by 3,921.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,042,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,340 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Allied Gold by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,498,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,486,000 after buying an additional 1,761,864 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Allied Gold in the first quarter valued at $51,353,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allied Gold during the 4th quarter worth $33,826,000.

Allied Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gold NYSE: AAUC is a publicly listed company that operates in the gold mining sector. The firm's business centers on identifying, acquiring and advancing gold-bearing properties with the objective of creating and operating economically viable mining assets. Allied Gold's activities are typical of junior and mid-tier gold companies, encompassing exploration, resource definition, development planning and the eventual production and sale of gold.

Core business activities for Allied Gold include mineral exploration programs to discover and delineate gold resources, feasibility and engineering studies to assess project economics, permitting and mine development work where projects progress to the construction phase, and operational oversight for producing assets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Allied Gold Right Now?

Before you consider Allied Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allied Gold wasn't on the list.

While Allied Gold currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
They proved it worked in '76. Then buried it.
They proved it worked in '76. Then buried it.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines